Hinton Hope Foundation seeking grocery delivering volunteers

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A local nonprofit is looking for both volunteers to serve their community and people who could benefit from them.

The Hinton Hope Foundation is looking for around five to ten volunteers to help deliver groceries every week to those staying at home due to the pandemic, especially the elderly. Director Laura Cochran explained they will pick up groceries and drop them off on their front porch.

For those being served, Cochran said their financial situation does not matter.

“If, financially, they can’t afford the groceries, then we’ve had some donations to help with that as well.”

Cochran and the foundation appreciate anyone who are at-risk willing to volunteer, but they ask them to stay home for their safety.

For people not at-risk wanting to help or those needing this service, Cochran said to reach out to the Hinton Hope Foundation on Facebook.