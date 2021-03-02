Hinton man facing multiple charges for allegedly having sex with underage girl

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Hinton man is facing numerous charges, including sexual assault and sexual abuse, for having sex with an underage girl, according to court documents.

In an interview at the Summers County Child Advocacy on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, the victim, who is a 14-year-old girl, said she had sex with Jonathan Pacacki, 26, of Hinton. She also told investigators it happened five times in December 2020.

When questioned by West Virginia State Police, Pacacki told them he was just friends with the victim and denied having a sexual or romantic relationship with her. A person of interest in the case told investigators Pacacki showed him sexually explicit pictures of the girl on his phone.

West Virginia State Police said Pacacki was under investigation in 2019 for Use of Obscene Matter to Seduce a Child. During this case, troopers discovered a sexually explicit picture of Pacacki on the girl’s phone.

Pacacki was arrested on charges of Third Degree Sexual Assault, Third Degree Sexual Abuse, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Distribution And Exhibiting Sexually Explicit Material. He is in jail, with his bond set at $51,000.