Hometown Subaru’s ‘Share the Love’ event donates $20K to SafeHaven, Humane Society of Raleigh County

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) — A local car dealership decided to give back in a big way to its community.

Hometown Subaru donated a total of $20,000 to two West Virginia-based nonprofits, as part of the automaker’s Share The Love event.

They gave $10,000 to the Humane Society of Raleigh County. The other $10,000 went to SafeHaven, a nonprofit helping tackle the foster care epidemic in the wake of the opioid crisis. However, Tom Dunnington, who serves as district sales manager for Subaru America, explained it isn’t the dealership deciding who receives the money.

“When [customers] come in and purchase a new Subaru, they get to choose where their donation goes,” Dunnington said. “Most of them choose the local charities, so they support their own communities.”

The Humane Society of Raleigh County is planning on using the money for vaccines, preventative care, and other medical expenses. For Victorya Wade, who coordinates outreach and foster services for the Humane Society, Hometown Subaru is no stranger to the organization.

“When we did our Subaru Loves Pets event… it got our adoptions taken care of in less than 10 days,” Wade said.

As for SafeHaven, their $10,000 share is going to help achieve their goal of building an in-patient facility in Raleigh County. Founder Melodi Hawley explained it will house and help provide job training, trauma therapy, and parenting skills for young mothers battling addiction. But the financial boost from the dealership will overall be a huge catalyst to carry out their mission.

“They have allowed us to do so much in the way of prevention for adolescents who will be tempted towards drugs in the future,” Hawley said.