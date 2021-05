PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies need your help identifying a theft suspect.

Investigators are looking into property theft that happened Friday, May 7, 2021 at Tender Mercies Ministries on West Main Street in Princeton.

Facebook: Mercer County Sheriff’s Department WV

Deputies believe the person pictured above stole items donated to Tender Mercies Ministries.

If you have information, contact Detective Sergeant S. A. Sommers at 304-487-8364, 304-913-4082, or ssommers@wvmcs.org.