UPDATE: Water restored to Kimball, Carswell homeowners

KIMBALL, WV (WVNS) — 12/7/2020 10:14 a.m. UPDATE: Water service is restored to Kimball and the community of Carswell.

Administrators made the announcement late Sunday night, but still did not disclose what the original issue was.

KIMBALL, WV (WVNS) — 12/6/2020 ORIGINAL STORY: An entire McDowell County town is without water for its homeowners.

Administrators with the Town of Kimball announced Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 that the issue is found, but did not disclose it. They said Mayor Adam Gianato is working with McDowell County Public Service District supervisors to get the problem completely fixed.

Administrators said there is no estimated time when water service will be fully restored, but asked for patience from homeowners.

