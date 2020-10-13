Kroger launches annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ campaign to help food banks nationwide

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A national grocery chain is kickstarting its seasonal campaign of helping local food banks.

Starting the week of Sunday, October 11, 2020, Kroger launched its annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ program, helping Feeding America food banks nationwide. Locally, donations at all West Virginia stores will go to Facing Hunger food bank and Mountaineer Food Bank.

Allison McGee, who manages corporate affairs for Kroger Mid-Atlantic Region, said customers can buy and drop off any non-perishable foods at labeled bins by the door. With the pandemic forcing many out of a job, new faces are showing up at food banks.

“It’s caused people to have to rely on the food bank that have never used food banks before,” McGee said. “They find themselves just not being able to provide necessities for their family, like food.”

Customers can also round up their receipt total to the nearest dollar or donate their change at the register to help out.

The campaign runs through the end of December.