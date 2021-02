HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Schools administrators announced three of its schools will be switching to remote learning due to staffing issues.

According to them, Summers County High, Summers Middle, and Talcott Elementary schools will operate on remote learning Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Administrators explained the switch is due to a “large number of teachers out and a lack of substitutes.”

Students will follow their regular bell schedule. Virtual classes start at 7:55 a.m.