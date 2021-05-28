Man accused of making threats, sending sexually graphic pictures to 13-year-old girl over social media

HELEN, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man is facing solicitation charges after investigators said he threatened and sent explicit pictures to an underage girl over social media.

West Virginia State Police said they were notified of a possible child solicitation complaint involving a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. According to court documents, the victim said someone was harassing her online through a social media account. The suspect in question allegedly created a fake social media account, threatening to add the victim’s friends if she didn’t respond.

Investigators said the suspect sent her sexually explicit pictures, told her what he would do to her sexually, and acknowledged her age multiple times. Court documents said he had intimate knowledge of the victim and her family.

During the messages, investigators said the suspect identified himself as 28-year-old “Leslie.” They later determined he was Leslie Shane Robinson, of Helen.

Troopers arrested Robinson on charges of Solicitation of a Minor and Use of Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor. He is in jail with his bail set at $75,000.