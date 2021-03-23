Man facing charges for having sex with underage girl multiple times

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse for allegedly having sex with an underage girl on several occasions.

In an interview at Child Protect of Mercer County on Feb. 25, 2021, the victim, a 16-year-old girl, told investigators Anthony Dube, 37, began showing her pornography when she was 12 years old. At the time, she also said Dube started asking her if she wanted to have sex. The victim then told investigators he performed sexual acts on her on several occasions. Court documents stated the most recent incident happened when she was 15 years old.

Dube was arrested on two counts of third degree sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse. He is in jail with his bond set at $100,000.