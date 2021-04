OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop led to a Fayette County man arrested on drug charges.

Fayette County deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Oak Hill area Monday night, April 26, 2021. During the traffic stop, investigators said a sheriff’s K9 made a positive identification, which eventually led to deputies discovering what is believed to be heroin.

Keith Allen Sizemore, 40 of Oak Hill, was arrested for Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He is now in jail.