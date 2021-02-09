Man shot by Raleigh County deputies after pointing gun at them

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A man is shot dead by Raleigh County deputies after he reportedly pointed a gun at them.

Raleigh County deputies responded to a home in Shady Spring on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 to serve a protective order. After they arrived, a man at the home, whose identity is not yet released, took a shotgun and proceeded to point it at deputies. One of them fired at the man, striking him in the chest.

Investigators said the man then turned the gun on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name is not yet released. West Virginia State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating.

