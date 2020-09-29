Man wanted by Richlands Police after leading officers on chase, hitting mobile home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Richlands Police is on the lookout for a man who led officers on a chase.

Officers tried to pull over a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer in the Brickyard section of Richlands on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Instead, the driver, identified as 20-year-old Marty Alex Bowman, of Raven, took off and led police on a chase. Officers also said Bowman collided with a mobile home and later ran away in the Middle Creek section.

Police said Bowman is still at large. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 176 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Bowman is facing charges of Felony Elude, Felony Hit & Run of attended property, and failing to obey a highway sign.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, immediately call 911 or Richlands Police at (276) 964-9134.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News