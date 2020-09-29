Man wanted by Richlands Police after leading officers on chase, hitting mobile home

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — Richlands Police is on the lookout for a man who led officers on a chase.

Officers tried to pull over a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer in the Brickyard section of Richlands on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Instead, the driver, identified as 20-year-old Marty Alex Bowman, of Raven, took off and led police on a chase. Officers also said Bowman collided with a mobile home and later ran away in the Middle Creek section.

Police said Bowman is still at large. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 176 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Bowman is facing charges of Felony Elude, Felony Hit & Run of attended property, and failing to obey a highway sign.

If you’ve seen him or know where he is, immediately call 911 or Richlands Police at (276) 964-9134.