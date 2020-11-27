McDowell County deputies looking for vehicle of hit-and-run involving two-year-old child

THREE FORKS, WV (WVNS) — A ‘serious’ hit-and-run accident involving a young child in McDowell County left police searching for a vehicle.

Deputies and West Virginia State troopers responded to the Three Forks area at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 26, 2020. They said a two-year-old child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

Investigators described the vehicle as an older small SUV. It is silver in color and has possible front-end damage. Deputies and troopers said the vehicle was traveling towards Buchanan County, Virginia at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the McDowell County 911 Center at (304) 436-4106.