McDowell County mayor re-elected following DUI arrest in Fayette County

WAR, WV (WVNS) — Three days after the mayor of War was charged in Fayette County, the city released the results for its municipal election.

According to the city’s Facebook page, incumbent Robert Beavers was voted to another mayoral term on May 11, 2021, beating challenger Grover Mahone 123-40.

The election victory for Beavers came after he was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, in Fayette County on May 8. West Virginia State Police said he failed a sobriety test while under the influence of marijuana and prescription hydrocodone.

While Sarah Muncy ran uncontested for city recorder, the field of candidates for city council was crowded. Results showed Herb Billings on top with 134 votes, ahead of Debbie King (119), Emma Shelton (106), David Deel (100), Crystal Matney (98), Loretta Hampton (89), Bill Boyd (65), and Oggie Davis (34).