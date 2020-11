WELCH, WV (WVNS) — McDowell County Schools announced one of its buses will not run Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Administrators said bus 191, which services Mount View High School and Welch Elementary, will not operate in the morning or afternoon. They did not explain why it is not in service.

Administrators said they are sorry for the inconvenience and encourage families who have transportation to bring their children to and from school.