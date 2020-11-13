MCS confirms positive COVID-19 case from Pikeview Middle School employee

PIKEVIEW, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Schools announced another COVID-19 case at one of its schools.

Administrators confirmed the case to be from an employee at PikeView Middle School. With the amount of staff members ordered to quarantine, all 8th grade students are moving to remote learning Friday, November 13 until further notice. Administrators explained the lack of staff left behind an inability for those students to be adequately supervised.

All affected by the positive case through contact tracing were notified by the Mercer County Health Department.