Mercer County man facing multiple charges for alleged sexual assault, abuse on two underage girls

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man is facing multiple charges, including sexual abuse and sexual assault, for crimes against two victims.

The mother of the first victim alerted troopers to suspected sexual abuse by 58-year-old Roger Bennett Sr. In an interview at Mercer County Child Protect, the victim, who is an underage girl, told investigators Bennett inappropriately touched her. According to court documents, she was approximately between 10 and 13 years old when these alleged crimes happened.

West Virginia State Police said a second victim, a 35-year-old woman, also came forward. She told investigators Bennett inappropriately touched her and performed sexual acts on her when she was approximately 8 years old. The second victim said she believed the first victim because it happened to her and knows what Bennett is capable of.

When questioned by investigators, Bennett denied the allegations made by both victims and refused to take a polygraph test.

Bennett was arrested on three counts of First Degree Sexual Assault, one count of First Degree Sexual Abuse, and four counts of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust.