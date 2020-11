PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Schools administrators confirmed another positive COVID-19 case at one of their schools.

They said in the Monday, November 9, 2020 announcement that the case is from an employee at Glenwood School.

Contact tracing by the Mercer County Health Department already concluded. All determined to be affected are under quarantine. Deep cleaning and disinfection of affected areas are still under way.