Mercer County Schools extends enrollment deadline for in-person instruction

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Parents of Mercer County students have some more breathing room if thinking about sending their kids physically back to school.

Mercer County Schools announced Monday, September 15, 2020 the deadline to un-enroll from virtual classes and return to in-person instruction is now extended to Friday, September 25. Parents looking to make that change must contact their kid’s school.

After the deadline, students cannot change to in-person instruction until the end of the current grading period, which is October 26.