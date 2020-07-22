Monroe County Board of Education approves re-entry plan

UNION, WV (WVNS) — A local county’s board of education released its blueprint for its schools opening for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Monroe County board members approved their tentative re-entry plan on July 22, 2020. Employees will begin on August 24 and students will begin on September 8. The plan calls for a phase-in schedule, which will allow time for each grade level to adjust to the itinerary.

Students in kindergarten and grades 5, 9, and 12 will report September 8. Those in grades 1, 3, 6, 8, and 11 will arrive the day after. Preschool and students in grades 2, 4, 7, and 10 will report September 10.

Following the first week, students will attend school four days per week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday will be a virtual learning day at home for all

students.

Routine cleaning, disinfecting, and screening will be done under CDC guidelines.

Any parent who is concerned about sending their child to school will have the option of virtual school.