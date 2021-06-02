Monroe County deputies looking for car responsible for causing accident

LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) — Monroe County deputies are looking for a car they believe is responsible for an early morning accident involving multiple vehicles.

Investigators said the crash happened on U.S. 219 near Charley Ballard Road at 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021. They believe it was caused by a gray/silver 1990’s Nissan or Toyota car.

Deputies said the car in question was traveling south on U.S. 219, passing several vehicles with oncoming traffic nearby. One southbound vehicle, a Jeep, had to slam on its brakes for the suspect car to move back over, causing the Jeep to be hit by the Nissan following it. Investigators said an oncoming van had to swerve into the southbound lane to avoid a head-on crash with the car in question.

Deputies said a total of five vehicles were involved in this incident, including a semi. Witnesses told investigators the suspect vehicle came from Willow Bend Road onto U.S. 219.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monroe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy, James Hylton, at (681) 272-0517.