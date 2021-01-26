Monroe County deputies searching for man who drove away from traffic stop

SWEET SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Monroe County deputies are searching for a man and his car after speeding away from them during a traffic stop.

Deputies tried to pull over a newer black Chevy Camaro in the Sweet Springs Valley area at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. They said the car pulled away and was last seen traveling east on Route 3.

Deputies said the car had temporary tags, plus a Number #3 NASCAR plate on the front. The driver was described as a white man with a dark colored beard.

If you have any information on who or where he may be, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook Messenger or at (304) 772-3911.