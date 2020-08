SINKS GROVE, WV (WVNS) — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a wanted man.

Nicolis Dewayne Deskins, 25, of Sinks Grove, is wanted for Petit Larceny, Grand Larceny, Breaking and Entering other than a Dwelling, and Bailpiece issued for Defendant to be taken into custody.

Deskins is a described as a green-eyed man who stands 6-feet, 1-inch, and weighs 165 pounds.

If you have any information, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 772-3018.