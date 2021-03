FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of power customers in Fayette and Raleigh counties are waking up to their homes in the dark on Friday, March 19, 20221.

Appalachian Power’s (AEP) outage map confirmed more than 1,300 customers are without power as of 8 a.m. The affected area extends from Oak Hill to Mount Hope and Price Hill. The outage was first reported at 6:48 a.m. AEP and Fayette County dispatchers did not disclose the reason.

Power is expected to be back on by 12:30 p.m. Friday.