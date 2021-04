DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of a single vehicle accident in Raleigh County.

Raleigh County dispatchers said the call came in around 11:26 am. Friday, April 9, 2021. It happened on the 18oo block of Ritter Drive. There are no confirmed reports of injuries or road closures at this time.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and multiple units from Jan care Ambulance are all on scene.