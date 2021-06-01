Three injured after two separate ATV accidents near Fayette-Nicholas County line

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — First responders said two separate ATV accidents near the Fayette-Nicholas County line left several people injured.

According to the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD), the first accident happened under the Kevin Ritchie Memorial Bridge, also known as the Meadow River Bridge, at around 9 p.m. Monday, May 31, 2021. First responders temporarily shut down the northbound side of U.S. 19 for a vertical rescue. One person was flown to a hospital. They were last reported in stable condition as of 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Hours after the first accident happened, WVFD firefighters said they responded to a reported second ATV crash under the same bridge just after 12 a.m. Tuesday. This time, the northbound side of U.S. 19 was temporarily shut down. Two people were rescued and flown to a hospital. As of 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, both were in critical, but stable condition.

Fayette County deputies said all of those involved in the crashes were from the same group. They and Nicholas County deputies were joined by EMS personnel and firefighters from Ansted, Nuttall, Wilderness and Summersville.

dispatchers said the Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.