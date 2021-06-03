Oak Hill man accused of inappropriately touching, sexually assaulting underage girl

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A man is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault after he inappropriately touched and performed sexual acts on an underage girl, according to police.

Oak Hill Police were notified of a complaint involving a 15-year-old girl. In a May 2021 interview at the Just For Kids Advocacy Center, the victim told investigators James McMillion, 54, of Oak Hill, inappropriately touched her and performed sexual acts on her multiple times. Court documents said the crimes happened as early as summer 2020.

McMillion was arrested on four counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault. He is in jail with his bail set at $120,000.