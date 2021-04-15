Oak Hill man facing child abuse charges for reportedly choking underage girl

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is in jail after police said he choked a young girl in his care.

Oak Hill Police were notified of a possible child abuse complaint on March 20, 2021. In an interview with investigators, the victim, an underage girl, told them Alfred Jennings, 59 of Oak Hill, choked her while she was asleep. She said she screamed while Jennings told her to be quiet.

According to court documents, pictures provided to investigators showed multiple marks on the victim’s neck and upper torso.

Jennings was arrested on three counts of Child Abuse. He is in jail with his bail set at $35,000.