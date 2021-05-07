One dead, two injured after accident involving multiple vehicles near Wyoming-Raleigh County line

MABEN, WV (WVNS) — An accident left one person dead and two injured in Wyoming County.

Dispatchers received the call for the wreck at 9:42 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021. It happened on West Virginia Route 54, around two miles from the Raleigh-Wyoming County line.

At least two vehicles and a total of four people were reportedly involved. Dispatchers confirmed one person died and two others were hurt from this accident. The nature and cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

As of 10:30 a.m., the road is shut down until further notice. Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies and EMS personnel are on scene with firefighters from Mullens and Lester.