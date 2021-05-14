Pocahontas County arson suspect back in jail after breaking bond protocol

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — A man facing arson charges in Pocahontas County is back in jail after court documents said he broke bond protocol.

West Virginia State Police were called to Jericho Road in the Marlinton area on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. After arriving, they said they noticed a man walking along the road, lighting leaves in the side ditch on fire in three different areas.

Investigators said the man, identified as Richard Brewer, of Beverly, was holding a butane lighter in his right hand. According to court documents, Brewer admitted to lighting the three fires, saying that he “had just had enough.” When brought in for questioning following his arrest, investigators said he told them he “just snapped” and “was really mad.”

Brewer was arraigned on three counts of Willfully, Unlawfully, and Maliciously Setting Fire on Lands (Arson). He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Brewer posted bond on December 7, 2020, after it was revised to $7,000 from the original amount of $15,000. Conditions of the bond included Brewer not leaving the state of West Virginia. Three days later, his bond was modified to have him report to have bond supervision through North Central Community Corrections (NCCC) in Randolph County.

According to Pocahontas County Circuit Court documents, the state received violation reports from North Central Community Corrections on February 17, 2021. From December 2020 to February 2021, Brewer reportedly failed to check in to NCCC and left the state of West Virginia without permission. He also allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and/or marijuana four times during that time span, admitting to using them on one occasion.

Brewer’s bond was later revoked. He was brought in on a capias warrant and booked into Tygarts Valley Regional Jail on May 13. His next court appearance is yet to be scheduled.