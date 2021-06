FROST, WV (WVNS) — A state route in Pocahontas County is shut down as crews are cleaning up debris from recent flooding.

Pocahontas County dispatchers confirmed West Virginia Route 84, also known as Pocahontas Highway, is shut down in the Frost area as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021. They said crews from both WVDOH and VDOT are cleaning up flood debris, after the road was impassable from high water the night before.

Drivers must avoid the area and use a detour until further notice.