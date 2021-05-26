Police still investigating after potential bomb threat at Rainelle Kroger

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Investigators are still looking into the details of a potential bomb threat made towards a western Greenbrier County grocery store.

West Virginia State Police and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call of a bomb threat received at the Kroger store in Rainelle on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. According to deputies, an unknown caller told the store there was a bomb on the property.

The store, parking lot, and surrounding properties were evacuated, as Explosive K-9 handlers and a State Police bomb technician responded to the scene. After searching, investigators determined no explosives or suspicious items were found.

Deputies said a suspicious package was also found earlier at a gas station in Sam Black Church. They believe the two incidents are not related.

The bomb threat is still under investigation.

