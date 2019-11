PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Crews with the Princeton Fire Department and AEP responded to a downed power line.

Princeton Fire Chief Chad Bailey confirmed the power line was arcing along Wickham Avenue on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Firefighters monitored the situation until AEP personnel arrived and cut the power.

Bailey said there was no fire.

According to AEP’s outage map, more than 550 customers are without power as of 11:00 a.m.

