PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton man is facing sexual assault charges after investigators said he had sex with an underage girl.

According to court documents, John Muertter, 21, of Princeton, admitted to Mercer County deputies he had sex with a 14-year-old girl approximately eight times from November 2020 to January 2021. Investigators said three of those incidents happened in Mercer County.

Muertter was arrested on three counts of sexual assault. He is in jail with his bond set at $30,000.