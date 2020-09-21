Princeton man facing sexual assault charges for inappropriately touching, taking pictures of 6-year-old girl

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton man is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault, for alleged crimes involving a 6-year-old girl.

When called to a Princeton home Thursday, September 17, 2020, Mercer County deputies were told 21-year-old Robert Lusk committed a sex act against a 6-year-old girl. In an interview with investigators, she told them Lusk inappropriately touched her. Court documents stated he also tried to undress and take pictures of her.

Lusk is facing one count of first degree sexual assault, among other charges. He is in jail on a $30,000 bond.

