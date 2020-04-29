Princeton Public Library offering contactless book pickup, dropoff through its Curbside Wednesdays

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The terms “dropoff” and “pickup” are associated primarily with food, but a local library is now taking that to books in light of the pandemic.

The Princeton Public Library is offering Curbside Wednesdays, when people can drop off and pick up for books and other forms of print from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Director Sheena Johnson said library staff members wear personal protective equipment while handing them out and taking them in, without patrons having to leave their vehicles.

“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible,” Johnson said. “People can still access print materials and they don’t have to rely completely on digital material.”

Returned books are isolated for 72 hours, but those still renting can be kept longer without any late fees.

Through their email, online account, or over the phone, Johnson asked patrons to notify them 10 minutes before they arrive for pickup or delivery.