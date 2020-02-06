Rainfall bringing high water, rock slides to roads across 59 News viewing area

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — The recent rainfall is bringing hazardous conditions for drivers throughout our area.

As of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, dispatchers from the following counties confirmed these roads have reports of high water or rocks.

Greenbrier County:

— Kieffer’s Road, Crawley (high water)

— Midland Trail, Lewisburg (high water)

— Miller Road, Smoot (high water)

— Big Draft Road, White Sulphur Springs (high water)

— Rader’s Valley Road, Williamsburg (high water)

McDowell County:

— Route 83, Bradshaw (high water)

— Route 16, Coalwood (rocks)

Drivers are urged to use caution, and never drive through high water.