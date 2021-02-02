Raleigh County deputies investigating deadly shooting in Lester

LESTER, WV (WVNS) — One man is dead after a shooting in Raleigh County.

Deputies were called to a home on Burma Lane in Lester at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies said there were fights between multiple people, including the victim, at the time of the shooting. Investigators did not disclose the victim’s identity or if there were any arrests made.

