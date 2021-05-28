Raleigh County man accused of solicitating a minor with graphic videos, pictures

ROMNEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man is facing solicitation charges after he is accused of sending sexually graphic videos and pictures to who he thought was a minor,

Raleigh County deputies said Jason Mark Llewellyn, 24, of Romney, sent explicit pictures and videos to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl over Snapchat. According to court documents, Llewellyn also told her what he would do to her sexually.

When brought in for questioning, deputies said Llewellyn admitted to the crimes, including sending videos of him performing sexual acts.

Llewellyn was arrested on charges of Soliciting A Minor Via Computer and Intent to Seduce a Minor. He is now in jail.