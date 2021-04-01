Raleigh County man in jail on accusations of inappropriately touching underage girl

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing multiple counts of sexual abuse for allegedly touching a girl inappropriately in Raleigh County.

West Virginia State Police said Robert Lee Cooper, 57, of Mount Hope, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl on five separate occasions. The crimes reportedly happened between June 1 and July 15 of 2020. Court documents said the girl was in Cooper’s care at the time.

Cooper was arrested on five counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse and five counts of Sexual Abuse by Custodian. He is in jail with his bond set at $150,000.