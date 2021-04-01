Raleigh County man in jail on accusations of inappropriately touching underage girl

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing multiple counts of sexual abuse for allegedly touching a girl inappropriately in Raleigh County.

West Virginia State Police said Robert Lee Cooper, 57, of Mount Hope, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old girl on five separate occasions. The crimes reportedly happened between June 1 and July 15 of 2020. Court documents said the girl was in Cooper’s care at the time.

Cooper was arrested on five counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse and five counts of Sexual Abuse by Custodian. He is in jail with his bond set at $150,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
NoNewTaxesWV.com

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News