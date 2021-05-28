Raleigh County road shut down after accident with injuries

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Emergency crews in Raleigh County are cleaning up the scene of an accident, shutting down one of the county’s busiest roads.

Dispatchers said the call for a single-vehicle accident came in at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. It happened in the 400 block of Ritter Drive.

One vehicle was involved in the wreck. Dispatchers confirmed Jan-Care Ambulance took at least one person to a local hospital for injuries.

As of 8 a.m., both lanes of Ritter Drive are still shut down, as first responders are cleaning the scene.