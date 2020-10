BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley restaurant is relocating to a bigger space down the street.

Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant is planning to move to the former Macado’s building on Robert C. Byrd Drive. The building was vacant since January after Macado’s closed its Beckley location.

Rancho Grande is currently located at the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center, which sits less than a half-mile from the building.

We’re working to find out more information from Rancho Grande management.