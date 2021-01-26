Reports of rock slides, high water on roads across two Virginias

(WVNS) — Recent rainfall and melted snow are both causing hazardous road conditions across the two Virginias on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Here are the following counties dealing with active reports:

Raleigh County (according to National Weather Service with information from 911 Call Center):

LocationRoadHazardTime Reported
GhentFlat Top Road (3500 block)Six inches of water across both lanes3:30 a.m. ET 1/26/2021
LesterCentral Avenue (100 block)Water across both lanes3:25 a.m. ET 1/26/2021
BeaverRitter Drive (400 block)Rock slide2:53 a.m. ET 1/26/2021

