Rhodell Volunteer Fire Dept. responds to $10K COVID-19 lifeline from governor’s office

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — A financial lifeline from the state is helping take the heat off of volunteer fire departments across West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the delivery of $10,000 for every one of those departments statewide. One of them he mentioned in his Wednesday, August 19, 2020 briefing was the Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department.

Its EMS Coordinator, Michael Holshouser, called the governor about the money, saying it will help purchase medical supplies, including masks and gloves, for both EMS and fire.

“You never know when you go to a car wreck or a house fire… somebody has it,” Holshouser said. “You need to be prepared.”

Holshouser said the governor’s office did not give them a reason for the delay in the $10,000 deposit, yet they are still ready to serve their neighbors with their EMS operations, which was just certified last month.

“We’re getting that off the ground and seeing how we can help the community better,” Holshouser said.