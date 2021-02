BOLT, WV (WVNS) — A rock and mudslide in Raleigh County is blocking one road well ahead of the morning commute.

Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services confirmed reports of a rock and mudslide on Bolt Road in Bolt at 5:42 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Dispatchers said the slide is in the area of the local gas plants.

Debris is blocking one lane of Bolt Road. Authorities were alerted, while dispatchers urged drivers to use caution when passing through the area.