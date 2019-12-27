Ronceverte Police investigating burglary on Greenbrier Avenue

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Ronceverte Police are looking for the public’s help in an ongoing burglary investigation.

Officers said they received a call around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from a home on Greenbrier Avenue. The homeowners returned from going out to find the front door forced open and glass beside it broken through. Several items were stolen, including valuable dishes and silverware.

Investigators believed the crime happened the night before.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Ronceverte Police at (304) 647-5720, the Greenbrier County 911 Center at (304) 647-7911, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia. Tips can also be left using the P3 Tips app on any Apple or Android device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

