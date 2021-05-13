Semi rollover off I-77 causes power outage, prompts early dismissal for Mercer County school

MELROSE, WV (WVNS) — A rollover accident involving a tractor-trailer is causing power outages, forcing one Mercer County school to dismiss its students early.

West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers said the call for the accident came in at 6:40 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021. It happened near mile marker 11 on I-77. Dispatchers said the tractor-trailer heading northbound rolled over near Athens Road. There are no reports of lane closures on I-77.

Princeton Police confirmed two people were hurt from the accident, but were pulled away from the wreckage by first responders. Their injuries are non life-threatening.

According to Appalachian Electric Power (AEP), more than 50 customers in the Melrose area are without power as a result of this accident. The West Virginia Department of Education also confirmed Melrose Elementary School is dismissing their students at 9:30 a.m. due to the outage.

AEP said service should be restored by 12 p.m Thursday.

