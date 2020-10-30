Sen. Manchin rides Amtrak train to Montgomery station ribbon cutting ceremony

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-renovated Montgomery train station platform on Oct. 30, 2020. Manchin made the trip from Charleston to Fayette County on an Amtrak train.

A nationwide program has seen Amtrak revitalize its stations. They invested $1.8 million dollars into creating a new, handicap-accessible passenger boarding platform for riders who travel to and from Montgomery.

The purpose of the renovation is to keep the Montgomery train station in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and ensure safe travel for all passengers.

“I was honored to ride the Cardinal train from Charleston to Montgomery today to celebrate the renovations made at the Amtrak station. The impact of Amtrak in our state cannot be understated. For generations, Amtrak has provided safe, reliable and affordable travel. Today’s investment is evidence of Amtrak’s continued commitment to serving each and every West Virginian. I applaud this effort and promise you I will continue to do my part in Washington to protect the Cardinal line and ensure it is accessible for everyone for many years to come,” said Senator Manchin.

The new Montgomery station platform, located on Third Avenue and Washington Street, is now open to the public.