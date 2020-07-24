Senate bill to provide 7-year forgivable loans to theaters, small businesses

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Economically, the pandemic did not spare any industries, including film — with many movie theaters financially struggling to keep themselves afloat.

The Ritz in Hinton is no different. While the decades-old staple is still offering classics to its community at no charge, but each showtime still comes at a cost.

Sheila Allman is the director of MountainPlex Properties, which owns The Ritz.

“We do ask that [customers] pay for the concessions,” Allman said. “We have… a few really great employees, so we would like to be able to provide them a job.”

In turn, the National Association of Theater Owners is pushing its #SaveYourCinema campaign, calling movie buffs to contact their congressmen to support Senate Bill 3814, known as the RESTART Act. The association said the bill, if passed, would provide seven year loans to cover six months of expenses — giving much needed green to those silver screens.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who cosponsors the bill, said the loans provided by the RESTART Act would be forgivable.

“Most of our businesses right now, are still sluggish. But some are in must worse shape than others,” Capito said. “We’re trying to find a way. Because we know… there are much… more longer term, more systemic issues with some of these businesses that can’t reopen.”

Until the bill reaches a vote, Allman and theater administrators are still left wondering how and when the show will go on.

“We try our best to make everybody feel comfortable,” Allman said.

As of July 24, 2020, the RESTART Act, which was introduced in May, is currently being discussed in the Senate Finance Committee.