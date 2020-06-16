Senators Capito, Manchin grant $439K in COVID-19 response funding to first responders

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVNS) – Some West Virginia first responders still fighting the coronavirus on the front lines are getting a financial reinforcement from Washington

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $439,858 from the U.S. Deartment of Justice’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which was backed by the CARES Act. The six-figure amount intends to help state and local governments in preventing, preparing for, and responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Providing them with the necessary resources is crucial in keeping our communities safe and our first responders prepared,” Capito said. “As our state continues to carefully re-open, we must proceed with caution and follow the guidelines set in place.”

Funded projects may include overtime, protective equipment for law enforcement, training for staff, and medical needs within West Virginia’s prisons and detention centers.

“Our first responders, healthcare providers, and law enforcement officers continue to put themselves in harm’s way to care for their fellow West Virginians who need help,” Manchin said. “This funding will help ensure they receive the proper training, equipment, and medical support needed to manage and respond to this pandemic.”